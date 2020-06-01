Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bloomingdale Woman Stole $1,000 In Goods From ShopRite

ShopRite of Franklin on Route 23
ShopRite of Franklin on Route 23 Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman who stole a television and air conditioner valued at more than $1,000 from the Franklin ShopRite was being held in the Sussex County jail Monday, authorities said.

Marianna Murphy of Bloomingdale put "paid" stickers on various items from the Route 23 grocery store and left without paying, Franklin Borough Police Chief Gregory M. Cugliari said.

Murphy was located thanks to video surveillance and facial recognition technology, while her male accomplice was still at large, police said.

She was charged with one count of shoplifting.

