Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bloomfield Man Charged In Slaying Of Hillside Resident, Dumping Body

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Harry Gonzalez
Harry Gonzalez Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A Bloomfield man has been charged in the killing of a Hillside resident whose body was left in a parking lot last week, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Harry Gonzalez, 29, shot and killed Ralph Jeudi, 32, Dec. 10, authorities said. The remains were discovered in the parking lot of a liquor store on Belleville Avenue in Belleville.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder, conspiracy, desecrating human remains, false swearing, false report and weapons offenses.

The investigation is still active, authorities said. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.