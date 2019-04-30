Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Bloodied, Shirtless, Screaming Man Seized By Mahwah Police

Jerry DeMarco

Bloodied, Shirtless, Screaming Man Seized By Mahwah Police

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene Tuesday morning.
At the scene Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

Residents remained inside their homes as Mahwah police seized a bloodied, shirtless, shoeless man early Tuesday.

Marvin Corominal, 24, of Mahwah was pepper-sprayed after refusing to comply with officers' demands, Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

Officers were called to a Catherine Avenue residence on a report of an out-of-control man around 8:40 a.m., a short time after children had left for school.

Additional calls came in of Corominal running down the street with no shirt or shoes, bloodied by some type of injury, the chief said.

Officer William Hunt found Corominal at the intersection of Johnson and Meadow avenues.

He "continued to behave and gesture erratically and refused to comply with Officer Hunt’s commands," Jaffe said.

So the officer sprayed him.

Hunt and backups took a struggling Corominal into custody and summoned EMS to treat him for the effect of the spray and the hand injury, sustained in the Catherine Avenue home, Jaffe said.

Corominal was taken to  New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus "for further evaluation and completion of an interview with a family member from his residence," the chief said.

Mahwah police were charging him with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

