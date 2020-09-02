Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Family Dog Severs Ear Lobe Of Old Tappan Girl, 2
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Blocked Hydrant Doesn't Stop Firefighters From Knocking Down Multi-Alarm Elizabeth Blaze

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A car blocking a fire hydrant didn't stop firefighters from knocking down a three-alarm blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday.
A car blocking a fire hydrant didn't stop firefighters from knocking down a three-alarm blaze around 2 a.m. Sunday. Photo Credit: EMBA-IAEP Local 87/Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 (inset)

A blocked hydrant did not stop firefighters from knocking down a three-alarm blaze in Elizabeth Sunday.

The fire broke out on the roof of 322 Franklin St., just after 2 a.m., and had risen to a third-alarm by 2:20 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters fro  tour #3 worked around the Honda sedan parked directly in front of a hydrant on the other side of the street, draping the hose over the vehicle.

"Blocked hydrants significantly slow down or completely limit our ability to get water on the fire quickly," Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 wrote on Facebook.

At the scene on Franklin Street.

EMBA-IAEP Local 87

The fire was knocked down in under an hour, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause was unknown as of Sunday afternoon. It was also unknown if the car blocking the hydrant was ticketed.

Agencies from Garwood, Kenilworth, Unión, Roselle Park and Elizabeth responded.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.