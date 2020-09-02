Blocked Hydrant Doesn't Stop Firefighters From Knocking Down Multi-Alarm Elizabeth Blaze

A blocked hydrant did not stop firefighters from knocking down a three-alarm blaze in Elizabeth Sunday.

The fire broke out on the roof of 322 Franklin St., just after 2 a.m., and had risen to a third-alarm by 2:20 a.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters fro tour #3 worked around the Honda sedan parked directly in front of a hydrant on the other side of the street, draping the hose over the vehicle.

"Blocked hydrants significantly slow down or completely limit our ability to get water on the fire quickly," Elizabeth NJ Fire Officers IAFF Local 2040 wrote on Facebook.

At the scene on Franklin Street. EMBA-IAEP Local 87

The fire was knocked down in under an hour, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause was unknown as of Sunday afternoon. It was also unknown if the car blocking the hydrant was ticketed.

Agencies from Garwood, Kenilworth, Unión, Roselle Park and Elizabeth responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.