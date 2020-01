Flames blew through the roof of a Sayreville strip club on Friday.

The fire broke out at the XXXV Gentlemen’s Club on Routes 35/9 around 2 p.m. and quickly went to three alarms.

Police closed several area roads, including the ramp from the highway to Old Route 4.

No injuries were immediately reported.

35 XXXV Gentlemen's Club, Sayreville COURTESY: ABC7 Eyewitness News

