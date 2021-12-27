Blairstown Police Seek ID For Suspect In Christmas Night Car Burglaries, Theft

Police in Warren County are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a vehicle theft and a string of Christmas night car burglaries.

The suspect — pictured above — was caught on RING surveillance footage following a car theft and string of unlocked car burglaries on Frontage Road in Blairstown around 9 p.m., local police said Sunday.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Newark, police said.

“Please make sure you remove valuables from your vehicle and remove the keys and lock the doors,” Blairstown Police said.

Scroll down for more photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Blairstown Police Department at 908-362-8266.

