Black Ice Causes Massive String Of Crashes, Delays On Route 80 [PHOTOS]

Black ice and other hazardous road conditions caused a massive string of crashes and delays on Route 80 Tuesday morning.

At least one vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes West of Exit 45 - Route 637/Beverwyck Road in Parsippany, shutting down one of two right lanes around 7 a.m., according to 511NJ.

Meanwhile, motorists captured a variety of photos showing vehicles off the westbound lanes with traffic backing up rapidly.

Two cars went off the highway after the Pine Brook/Montvale exit.

State Police were at the scene of another crash near exit 43 in Morristown.

Several other photos show cars that veered off the westbound side.

Parsippany Police received nearly two-dozen crash reports between 7 and 7:45 a.m., the department said, urging motorists to drive with extreme caution.

It was not immediately clear whether any serious injuries occurred.

