Birthday Boy, 11, Critical After Falling Two Stories From Balcony

A Lakewood boy's 11th birthday party ended with a fall from a balcony that left him critically injured, police said.

Police were called to the Yeshiva Apartments on Princeton Avenue about 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a serious fall, Lakewood police said.

The youngster was trying to throw a party snapper from the second-floor balcony during the celebration when he accidentally plunged 20 feet onto concrete below, police said.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City with significant head injuries requiring emergency surgery, police said.

He was listed in critical condition, they said.

