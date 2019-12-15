Big-Hearted Bergen Sheriff's Officer Dies Suddenly

“A big man with an even a bigger heart” is how a colleague described former Bergen County Sheriff’s Officer Scott Emerson, who died suddenly this weekend.

Emerson, 34, of Fair Lawn, “wasn’t feeling well, and they called an ambulance," another colleague said Sunday.

The 8-year department veteran may have suffered an infection following recent surgery, friends said.

He hung on throughout the day Saturday -- as family, friends and colleagues gathered at the hospital -- before he passed away, one said.

"They brought him back several times," the friend said. "Then they couldn't. He went on his own."

The Fair Lawn High School graduate, who played and coached football, retired in July after sustaining several injuries in a crash while en route to an overdose call.

Those who'd seen him beat cancer several years ago were devastated by Emerson's death.

"Whether you walked into the locker room at work, courtroom, police car, hospital , or dinner you made people laugh," a friend wrote in tribute.

"Guy would give anyone the shirt off his back," another said.

"I remember teaching him at the [police] academy," former Ridgewood Police Chief John Ward said. "Great sense of humor only matched by the size of his heart."

