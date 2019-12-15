Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Big-Hearted Bergen County Sheriff's Officer Dies Suddenly

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Scott Emerson
Scott Emerson Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office

“A big man with an even a bigger heart” is how a colleague described former Bergen County Sheriff’s Officer Scott Emerson, who died suddenly this weekend.

Emerson, 34, of Fair Lawn, “wasn’t feeling well, and they called an ambulance," another colleague said Sunday.

The 8-year department veteran may have suffered an infection following recent surgery, friends said.

He hung on throughout the day Saturday -- as family, friends and colleagues gathered at the hospital -- before he passed away, one said.

"They brought him back several times," the friend said. "Then they couldn't. He went on his own."

The Fair Lawn High School graduate, who played and coached football, retired in July after sustaining several injuries in a crash while en route to an overdose call.

Those who'd seen him beat cancer several years ago were devastated by Emerson's death.

"Whether you walked into the locker room at work, courtroom, police car, hospital , or dinner you made people laugh," a friend wrote in tribute.

"Guy would give anyone the shirt off his back," another said.

"I remember teaching him at the [police] academy," former Ridgewood Police Chief John Ward said. "Great sense of humor only matched by the size of his heart."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.