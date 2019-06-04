BIG GULP: Sedan Plows Into Front Door Of Lodi 7-Eleven

An 86-year-old driver's arm was bruised when her older-model sedan slammed into the entrance of a Lodi 7-Eleven Tuesday morning.

The driver, who turns 87 on Thursday, otherwise seemed OK after the crash just before 10:30 a.m. at the Main Street convenience store.

She declined medical attention and was given a ride home.

The early-90s Toyota Camry pushed a sign against the entrance, shattering a glass door and the windshield and deploying a front airbag.

Lodi police and EMS responded.

