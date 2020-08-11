Bicyclists Find Unconscious Man On Sussex County Hiking Trail

Bicyclists found an unconscious man on a Sussex County hiking trail Sunday.

The man's body was found around 12:20 p.m., on the Paulinskill Valley Trail in Hampton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The man's body was found in the portion of the trail at 48 Sid Taylor Road.

The man was taken to Newton Hospital and was alive when he arrived, Goez said. The incident was not considered to be suspicious in nature.

No further details were released.

