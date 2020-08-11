Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Bicyclists Find Unconscious Man On Sussex County Hiking Trail

Cecilia Levine
Paulinskill Valley Trail in Hampton Township near at 48 Sid Taylor Road.
Paulinskill Valley Trail in Hampton Township near at 48 Sid Taylor Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Bicyclists found an unconscious man on a Sussex County hiking trail Sunday.

The man's body was found around 12:20 p.m., on the Paulinskill Valley Trail in Hampton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The man's body was found in the portion of the trail at 48 Sid Taylor Road.

The man was taken to Newton Hospital and was alive when he arrived, Goez said. The incident was not considered to be suspicious in nature.

No further details were released.

