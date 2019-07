A bicyclist was struck and seriously injured by an SUV outside Fairleigh Dickinson University's Teaneck campus late Tuesday afternoon.

A black Hyundai hit the victim at River Road and Cornwall Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m.

She was conscious when the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to Holy Name Medical Center.

The driver remained at the scene.

PHOTOS: Yaniv Besterman for DAILY VOICE

