Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Ridgewood Crash

A bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday in a crash with a sedan in Ridgewood.

Passing members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps tended to the victim at the intersection of Grove Street and South Van Dien Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. until their village colleagues arrived.

They took the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.There was no immediate word on possible summonses. The wrecked bicycle was taken to police headquarters.

A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital also responded along with Ridgewood police and firefighters.

With parks closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, more riders have taken to local streets, citizens say.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

