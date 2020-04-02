Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Public's Help Sought Capturing Arsonist
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Ridgewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene of the crash at the intersection of Grove Street and South Van Dien Avenue in Ridgewood.
At the scene of the crash at the intersection of Grove Street and South Van Dien Avenue in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A bicyclist was seriously injured Thursday in a crash with a sedan in Ridgewood.

Passing members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps tended to the victim at the intersection of Grove Street and South Van Dien Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. until their village colleagues arrived.

They took the victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.There was no immediate word on possible summonses. The wrecked bicycle was taken to police headquarters.

A paramedic team from The Valley Hospital also responded along with Ridgewood police and firefighters.

With parks closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, more riders have taken to local streets, citizens say.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.