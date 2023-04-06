Bicyclist, 12, Hurt In Somerset County Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 12-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Somerset County without a helmet, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Route 601 near Reading Boulevard in Montgomery just before 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, according to Montgomery Police.

The Belle Mead boy was crossing the road from the northbound side and pulled out from behind a line of stopped traffic when he was struck by a southbound Toyota Sienna driven by Eunhwa Yang, 43, of Hillsborough, police said.

The boy was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick for treatment of facial injuries and has since been released. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The roadway was partially shut down for the investigation, which remained ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MTPD Traffic Division at 908-359-3222.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.