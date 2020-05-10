Bergenfield Woman Remains Held After SWAT Standoff

A Bergenfield woman remained hospitalized following an hours-long standoff with police last week that began with a reported domestic violence incident and ended with a SWAT team taking her into custody.

Area streets remained closed as members of Bergen County Regional SWAT and Regional Crisis Negotiation units joined Bergenfield police at the Maiden Lane home last Wednesday.

It continued for more than five hours before the tactical team moved in and took 42-year-old Luisa Rosario into custody without further incident.

Police charged Rosario with aggravated assault by choking, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief (property damage) and contempt of a court order, according to court records.

She remained held Monday at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, the records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.