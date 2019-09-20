Bergenfield Police Crack Overnight Vehicle Burglary Spree, Bust Gang Of Four

It was during the overnight hours in late July that nearly a dozen Bergenfield residents had items removed from their unlocked vehicles -- phone chargers, sunglasses, battery packs, wallets and credit cards, among them – in almost no time.

Borough detectives investigated, and on Friday announced that they’d collared four suspects.

Charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy were three Bergenfield men: Jonathan Figueroa, Samuel Madera and John Arcila, all 18.

Also taken into custody was a 17-year-old borough boy who was issued a delinquency complaint accusing him of the same offenses, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

The trio hit 11 vehicles in all, stealing roughly $600 in valuables, Duran said.

The adults were released pending an Oct. 2 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. The boy was released to a parent pending a closed hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court, also in Hackensack.

Duran once again urged residents to lock vehicles and not keep valuables in plain view.

“Most of these [thefts] are crimes of opportunity and can be avoided,” the lieutenant said.

