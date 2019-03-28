Contact Us
Bergenfield Pedestrian, 21, Remains Critical After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
A 21-year-old Bergenfield man remained in critical condition after a Jeep driven by a 76-year-old Garfield man struck him Wednesday night, authorities said.

Okechukwu Iloabanafor was "waiting by the double-yellow lines for the northbound traffic to stop" on South Prospect Avenue when he was struck by the southbound 2014 Wranger just after 7:30 p.m., Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

Iloabanafor "sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center," Rabboh said.

Borough police were investigating with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Any summonses and/or charges are pending the investigation.

