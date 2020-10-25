Bergenfield Man Shot, Robbed In Paterson Overnight

A 48-year-old Bergenfield man was shot and robbed before dawn Sunday in Paterson, authorities said.

The gunman fled with the victim’s wallet and phone following the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. at or near an all-night laundry at Main and Elizabeth streets, they said.

The victim went to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

An investigation was continuing, they said.

