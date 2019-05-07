Bergenfield IT Manager Charged With Uploading Child Porn

An IT manager from Bergenfield uploaded more than 1,000 images of child porn, authorities said.

Jason Prashad, 45, was arrested by cyber crimes detectives who during a warranted raid of his Legion Manor apartment, found that he'd opened files "depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Prashad, who is single, was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was released pending a July 17 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

