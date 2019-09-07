Bergenfield Dad Gets 5 Years In Fed Pen For Trafficking Child Porn

A married Bergenfield father who shared images of child sex abuse with what he didn't know was an undercover ICE agent must spend the next five years in federal prison.

As part of a plea deal, Barry Goldstein, 46, previously admitted having “explicit conversations” with the undercover agent about “the sexual abuse of children” while also sharing “images depicting child abuse,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

In return for Goldstein's plea, a U.S. District Court judge in Newark sentenced him Tuesday to a government-approved 60-month sentence, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

The environmental waste management transportation supervisor must serve the entire term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Still, it's a more lenient sentence than he would have gotten if he'd been convicted at a trial.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo sentenced Goldstein to 15 years of supervised release.

The conversations with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) agent began last May, Carpenito said.

Eventually, Goldstein began sharing images of children being sexually abused, the U.S. attorney said.

Federal agents raided Goldstein home on Aug. 29, arresting him and seizing evidence.

Goldstein pleaded guilty in March to one count of distribution of images of child sexual abuse.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) with the work that led to the guilty plea, secured by Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Intrater of his office in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.