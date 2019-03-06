Bergenfield Dad Admits Trafficking Child Porn

A married Bergenfield father admitted Wednesday that he trafficked child pornography.

Pleading guilty to the crime, Barry Goldstein told a federal judge in Newark that he had “explicit conversations” with an undercover agent about “the sexual abuse of children” while also sharing “images depicting child abuse,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The conversations began last May, before Goldstein -- a 46-year-old transportation supervisor for an environmental waste management company -- began sharing images of children being sexually abused, Carpenito said.

Federal agents raided his home on Aug. 29, arresting him and seizing evidence.

Goldstein pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of distribution of images of child sexual abuse in exchange for a more lenient federal prison sentence than he would have gotten if he'd been convicted at a trial.

There's no parole in the federal prison system, so he will have to serve all of the time that U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo gives him at a scheduled June 6 sentencing.

Carpenito credited special agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Intrater of his office in Newark.

