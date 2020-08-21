Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Customer Denied Bathroom Cause Of COVID Does His Business In Glen Rock Liquor Store Aisle
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergenfield Cyberstalker Admits Sending Nude Pic Links To Pals, Relatives Of 23 Victims

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cyberstalking
Cyberstalking Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Bergenfield man admitted in federal court that he posted naked and semi-naked photos online that he claimed were of nearly 24 victims and then sent links to those pics to their families and friends.

Rino Diamante, 25, of Bergenfield, told a U.S. District Court judge in Newark during a videoconference earlier this month that he continued the harassment for nearly four years, beginning in January 2016, stalking some of his victims on Facebook.

Diamante said he posted the photos of people who knew and didn’t know on online forums such as 4Chan.com and volafile.com.

He “also admitted to contacting the victims, their friends and their family members to direct those individuals to the online web forums that contained the purported nude or semi-nude photographs of the victims,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini scheduled a Dec. 16 sentencing for Diamante’s guilty plea to a single count of cyberstalking.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of his Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.