Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: County Executive: Hackensack BOE Trustee Who Called LGBTQ Teaching 'Repugnant' Should Resign
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergenfield Contractor Spent $100,000 Of Client's Money For Himself, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Armando Garcia
Armando Garcia Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A self-employed constructor worker from Bergenfield pocketed more than $100,000 from a client that he used for himself, said authorities who arrested him.

Armando Garcia, 51, gave the victim four checks on a closed account after the client asked for the money back from what was a mortgage deal, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Investigating a March complaint, members of Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested Garcia on Friday, the prosecutor said.

Garcia was charged with theft by deception and issuing bad checks, then released pending a July 3 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.