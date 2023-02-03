Bergen Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud: Passaic Prosecutor

A 27-year-old Bergen County woman has been charged with insurance fraud, authorities said.

Brianna Ribaudo, of East Rutherford, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Oct. 9, 2019, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office got a tip that Ribaudo gave false information in an attempt to get insurance coverage for multiple motor vehicles, officials said. The investigation revealed that Ribaudo obtained coverage for vehicles for which she had no ownership interest.

Ribaudo was processed and released and will be appearing in Central Judicial Processing Court within two weeks.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

