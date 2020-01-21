Bergen Sheriff Welcomes New Officers, Honors Group Who Saved OD'ing Driver's Life

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton swore in nine fresh hires and five governmental transfers as officers during a ceremony in Hackensack. The sheriff also presented life-saving awards to a group of officers who saved the life of an overdosing driver on Route 80.

Officer Sohrab McGuinness spotted the driver having a possible medical episode and notified Officers Joseph LaBarbera, Richard Maietta, and Niamh Moussavian – all of whom responded and teamed up to administer Narcan while conducting CPR, Cureton said.

The driver regained consciousness and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, he said.

The actions taken that night by the officers “were truly exemplary,” the sheriff said. “Using their training and instincts, these four officers were able to identify and respond quickly to the situation with the aid necessary, ultimately saving the driver’s life.”

Cureton also administered the oaths of office to three officer intergovernmental transfers, two corrections officer intergovernmental transfers and nine new sheriff’s officers off the Civil Service examination list.

“I will never jeopardize the safety of my officers,” he said. “That is why these hires are essential to sustain the necessary level of manpower required to continue our operation’s high quality of service to the residents of Bergen County.”

NEW HIRES:

Kyle D. Ryan

Adam R. Velazquez

Justin M. Romero

Craig J. Spliedt

Brian A. Dowling Jr.

David Longo

Matthew J. Hart

Daniela Gambino

Kley J. Peralta

OFFICER INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRANSFERS:

Ken Charleenea

Dana DelGrosso

Robert Freeney

CORRECTIONS OFFICER INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRANSFERS:

Jeffrey Hilbert

Jones Pointdujour

Officer Sohrab McGuinness receives her life-saving award from Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and his command staff. COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

Officers Joseph LaBarbera, Richard Maietta, and Niamh Moussavian receiving their life-saving awards from Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton. COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

