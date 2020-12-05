Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Sheriff: More Staffers Cleared To Return, Three Weeks Since Last COVID-19 Positive

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton
Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

Eight more members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office have received medical clearance to return to work after being quarantined, including one corrections officer who recovered from COVID-19, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Tuesday.

It’s been three weeks since any of his staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff said.

A total of nine corrections officer, a sheriff's officer and a member of the nursing staff are considered currently positive, Cureton said.

One correction officer in the group remained in quarantine, he said.

Of those who employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19, 32 corrections officers, nine sheriff's officers and four members of the nursing staff have returned to work, the sheriff said.

Two county jail inmates and an ICE detainee remained monitored in isolation, Cureton said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.