Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Capture 2 After Route 80 Rollover During Pursuit

Jerry DeMarco
The car rolled near Exit 66 on eastbound Route 80.
The car rolled near Exit 66 on eastbound Route 80. Photo Credit: BCPO

Bergen County prosecutor's detectives captured two men Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit that ended when their car rolled on Route 80 in Hackensack.

Both suspects were taken into custody at gunpoint following the chase, which ended near Exit 66 on the eastbound highway shortly after 1 p.m., a senior law enforcement official confirmed.

They were driving a Honda with tinted windows and a Connecticut license plate, responders said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

