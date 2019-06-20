Contact Us
Bergen Prosecutor: Uber Driver Had 2.2 Pounds Of Heroin, $5,200 Cash Stashed In Caddy Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Ramon Reyes
Ramon Reyes Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A day after Hackensack police said they busted an Uber Eats driver caught masturbating outside a customer’s home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of an Uber driver from the Bronx who he said was carrying more than two pounds of heroin and $5,200 in proceeds.

Detectives from Musella’s office stopped 58-year-old Ramon Reyes in Fort Lee and found a hidden compartment in his 2009 Cadillac Escalade holding the drugs and money, the prosecutor said.

A judge later released Reyes with conditions pending further court action on charges of possessing heroin for sale and money laundering.

ALSO SEE: A Hackensack woman who'd just received food from an Uber Eats driver found him masturbating outside her house -- and took a cellphone video for police who tracked him down.

