Bergen Prosecutor: Hudson Construction Worker Sexually Assaulted Underage Girl In Fort Lee

A construction worker from Hudson County sexually assaulted an underage girl in Fort Lee, said authorities who arrested him.

A judge on Tuesday ordered that Andres Solis, 29, of Guttenberg remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action following his arrest Monday by members of the county prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Solis “was employed as a construction worker at a site in Fort Lee, where he sexually assaulted [the] juvenile,” Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was taken into custody after Fort Lee police received information about the alleged assault and teamed up with prosecutor’s detectives to investigate, Musella said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.