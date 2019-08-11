Bergen Prosecutor: Drug Detectives Nab South Carolina Man In Englewood With 4½ Pounds Of Heroin

A self-employed South Carolina painter was nabbed carrying 4½ pounds of heroin in Englewood, authorities said.

Juan Osto-Alvarado, 36, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail after a judge in Hackensack denied his release, records show.

Narcotic Task Force detectives arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday after learning that that Osto-Alvarado “was trafficking narcotics between South Carolina and New Jersey,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Osto-Alvarado has a first appearance scheduled on first-degree drug possession charges this Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

