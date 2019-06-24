Bergen Prosecutor: Detectives Find More Than 2 Pounds Of Heroin In Teaneck Traffic Stop

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives snagged a Washington Heights driver who they said had more than two pounds of heroin stashed in a hidden compartment when they stopped him on Route 95 in Teaneck.

Luis A. Suarez-Martinez, 32, was headed south on the highway when investigators from the Narcotic Task Force Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped him Thursday, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A search “revealed two sophisticated aftermarket electronic hidden compartments, also referred to as ‘traps,’ in the floor of the vehicle,” Musella said.

A judge ordered Suarez-Martinez released from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, less than 24 hours after the arrest. He’s charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

