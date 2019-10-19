Bergen Prosecutor: 5 Chinese Nationals, 2 Others Nabbed With 81 Pounds Of Pot, 6,000 THC Vapes

Bergen County prosecutors detectives seized 81 pounds of marijuana and 6,000 THC oil vape cartridges worth a combined $500,000 on the street while arresting seven suspects from New York in Fort Lee.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Narcotic Task Force “received information that several individuals were involved in the distribution of large quantities of marijuana and THC hash oil vaporizer cartridges in New York City and Bergen County.”

They arrested seven of them, all from New York, with help from Fort Lee police and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the prosecutor said.

Five are Chinese nationals:

Guanglei Jiao, 42, of Queens;

Luxia Chen, 36, of Brooklyn;

Guoqiang Wu, a 30-year-old restaurant employee from Brooklyn;

Sheng Dong, a 45-year-old kitchen employee from Brooklyn;

Yang Liu, a 36-year-old used car salesman from Brooklyn.

The others:

Candy Cheung, a 41-year-old caretaker from Staten Island;

Deying Chenli, 38, of Brooklyn;

All were ordered released on drug possession charges Friday by a judge in Hackensack under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

