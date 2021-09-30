Bergen Man Busted With Cocaine, Handgun In Hudson, Prosecutor Says

A Bergen County man was nabbed with nearly half a pound of cocaine and a handgun following a three-week investigation, authorities in Hudson County said.

Detectives initiated an investigative stop of George Suarez, 36, of Lodi, near 29th Street and Summit Avenue in Union City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Suarez was found in possession of nearly 60 grams of cocaine at the time, she said.

A subsequent search of his home in Lodi resulted in the seizure of approximately 200 additional grams of cocaine and a .380 caliber handgun, the prosecutor said.

Suarez was arrested on several drug and weapons charges, Suarez said.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Secaucus Police Department, the Secaucus Police Department K-9 Unit, and the Lodi Police Department with the investigation and arrest.

