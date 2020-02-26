Contact Us
Bergen Grandfather Playing With Child Paralyzed In Fall From Park Slide

The victim, 65, was taken from the Overpeck Park playground in Ridgefield Park to Hackensack University Medical Center. Photo Credit: INSET: Patricia Hilliard / Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

A Palisades Park grandfather was paralyzed when he fell from a slide while playing with his grandchild at Overpeck County Park in Ridgefield Park, authorities confirmed.

The 65-year-old victim was playing with the youngster when he got stuck and fell off the slide shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Bergen County Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Derek Sands said.

“He was breathing, alert, and conscious but was unable to move his body,” Sands said Wednesday.

The child wasn’t injured, he said.

Palisades Park police and sheriff’s officers responded, along with Englewood Hospital and Medical Center BLS and ALS, which took over aid, Sands said.

The victim was paralyzed from the chest down when he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, responders said.

