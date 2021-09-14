Bergen Firefighter: I Was Attacked By Cellphone Store Clerk In Front Of My Terrified Son, 9

A New Milford firefighter was recovering from what he said was a vicious attack by an employee at a cellphone store in Bergenfield while he was with his young son.

Things started out fine, Joseph Schrader said, when he entered the store on South Washington Avenue with his 9-year-old boy on Saturday (9/11) to return a cellphone for cash.

"OK, no problem,’" he said the clerk replied.

"He was walking over to the computer when I said to him that he screwed up my phone the last time I was there,” Schrader said. “He flipped out and told me to f*ck off and to ‘go f*ck myself.'

“I told him not to speak that way in front of my son. He then told me to take my stupid son and get the f*ck out.

“I told him if he continues to speak that way he needed to go outside,” Schrader continued. “Then he told me to take my piece of sh*t son and get the f*ck out.

“I took my phone and said I was calling police,” the firefighter said. “He said, ‘You call the cops and I’m going to kick the sh*t out of you and your son. I got in his face and said ‘What did you say to me?’ He said, ‘You heard me.’

“So I took my phone back, turned to my son to say let’s go," Schrader said. "That's when (the employee) cold-cocked me in the side of my face with his key ring, knocking me to the floor.

“He must have hit me 20 times," he said. "He was on top of me and my son was screaming, ‘Stop it! Get off my daddy!’”

The assailant “had me pinned to the floor punching me continuously,” Schrader said. “Then he went for my son's throat!

“I said, ‘You touch him it’s over. I used my legs to toss him off of me, finally got to my feet and told (my son) to run.”

Schrader said the worker tackled him this time, knocking his cellphone across the floor. He was being pummeled again, he said, when he shouted to his son to grab the phone and dial 911.

The worker eventually went into the back of the store, Schrader said. Police arrived moments later, he said.

Daily Voice left a message for the store manager, whom an employee who answered the phone said was expected at work sometime Tuesday.

Schrader said he went to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for treatment of cuts and bruises on his face and neck.

"I hurt all over," he said Monday, "but I am OK. The worst part is that my son was traumatized. I was so upset to see him that way.

“He keeps apologizing for me getting hurt," Schrader said. "I told him it wasn’t his fault.”

Schrader filed complaint Monday at Bergenfield police headquarters that was destined for Municipal Court, where a judge will decide whether probable cause exists for a hearing on a simple assault charge. He'd also retained an attorney.

