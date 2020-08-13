Bergen County Police Sergeant Accused Of Stealing $10K From Resident

A Palisades Park police sergeant accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a borough resident was suspended from his job, authorities charged Thursday.

The police department received a complaint from a resident saying Christopher Sambogna, 51, stole $10,000 for them, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Sambogna was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with theft by unlawful taking. A first court appearance is scheduled in Hackensack Central Judicial Processing Court on Aug. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

In his 16th year with the department, Sambogna was honored last year for helping deliver a baby.

The investigation was conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Robert Anzilotti and the Palisades Park Police Department under the direction of Officer in Charge Anthony Muccio.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.