Bergen County Mom: Homemade Hand Sanitizer Sold At Store Burned My Son

Police Monday night were at a local 7-Eleven where a Bergen County mom said her grade-school-age son bought homemade hand sanitizer that burned his arms and legs.

“We are sitting in the ER with chemical burns due to hand sanitizer loaded with ammonia prob made in a back all[e]y due to all this [coronavirus] hype nonsense,” the River Vale mother wrote on Facebook Monday night.The bottles, with different-colored spray-pump caps, included "Airport Carry-on" and "3oz Mini Spray" on the label.

“This was sold to a bunch of kids and they innocently sprayed it and now we are here with [her son] in major pain,” she added.

River Vale police believe the River Vale Road 7-Eleven is the only store that was selling the homemade mixture.

"We're treating we're treating this with the utmost priority, trying to figure out how many of these were sold and how many are out there," Police Lt. John DeVoe said.

"Anybody who did purchase these spray-bottle sanitizers should contact River Vale police at (201) 664 1111 ," the lieutenant said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.