Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen County Man Victim Of Double Fatal Wrong-Way NY Crash: Police

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Another look at the crash scene. Another look at the crash scene.
Another look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A look at the crash scene. A look at the crash scene.
A look at the crash scene. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A video from the crash scene.
A video from the crash scene. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

A Bergen County man was identified by authorities as one of the two people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash overnight in New York.

George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, was heading north in the southbound lanes of I-87 in a 2017 Toyota RAV4, when he drove into a 2022 Nissan Altima around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Tuxedo, New York State Police said. Gonzalez's car became engulfed in flames.

The Altima driver was identified as Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester, NY. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers from SP Tarrytown and SP Newburgh barracks were assisted on the scene by: 
  • Troop F BCI, 
  • Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit),
  • Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office, 
  • Tuxedo and Sterling Forest Fire Departments, 
  • Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS, 
  • Jan’s Med-A-Car Towing, 
  • Thruway Traffic Safety.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.