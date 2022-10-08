Bergen County Man Shared Child Porn With Undercover Agent: Feds

A 34-year-old Bergen County man is facing federal charges for sharing child porn online — once with an undercover agent, authorities said.

New Milford's Michael Kimmerle distributed videos of child sex abuse through a peer-to-peer file-sharing program from August 2021 through August 2022, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Friday, Oct. 7.

An undercover agent conducted online session using the same program, during with a user shared multiple videos of child sex abuse from an IP address that traced back to Kimmerle's home, Sellinger said.

A raid of Kimmerle's home turned up thumbnail images of child porn from his laptop, including several photos from one of the video files he had previously distributed on the peer-to-peer file-sharing program, according to Sellinger. Authorities also also found the peer-to-peer program on Kimmerle’s laptop, Sellinger's office said.

Kimmerle appeared Thursday, Oct. 6,, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

Kimmerle's Facebook page says he is an ironworker for a local union.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel, with the investigation leading to today’s charges.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenny Chung of the General Crimes Unit in Newark.

