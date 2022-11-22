Contact Us
Bergen County Man Resisted Arrest, Hurt Officer After Hoboken Fight: Police

Cecilia Levine
A 24-year-old man from Bergen County was arrested for resisting arrest and injuring an officer after a fight broke out in Hoboken, police said.

Darian Veliu, of Elmwood Park, continued acting disorderly when police arrived at 1st and Washington Street for a fight around 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Jonathan Mecka said.

He was ultimately arrested, which he resisted, Mecka said. After a brief struggle, Veliu was ultimately arrested, processed, and his charges were placed on a summons. 

During the arrest, Officer Jessie Castellano suffered an ankle injury.

