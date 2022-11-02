Bergen County Man, 23, Shot Dead In Jersey City

A 23-year-old Bergen County man was gunned down in Jersey City, authorities said.

Jovahn Horne, of Tenafly, was found a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 74 Dales Ave., around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.