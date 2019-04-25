Bergen County Hazmat Veteran From Paramus Busted On Child Porn Charges

UPDATE: A longtime Bergen County senior environmental health specialist from Paramus was suspended without pay after authorities said they caught him with more than 1,000 files of child pornography.

Nathan W. Glotzer, 66, was being held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on charges of child endangerment by possessing child pornography.

The files, found during a warranted search of Glotzer's home, “depicted nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The county hired Glotzer in September 1992, records show.

He was suspended without pay on Wednesday, the county executive's office said.

Glotzer, who is married, was employed as the hazardous materials coordinator for the Bergen County EMS Training Center at the Bergen County Technical School in Paramus.

He also held the title of senior environmental health specialist for the Bergen County Department of Health Services, for which he was a member of the Hazardous Materials Response Unit.

Glotzer was scheduled for a May 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Paramus police for their assistance, as well as members of the Lyndhurst and Ramsey police departments who are participating in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.