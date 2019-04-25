Bergen County Hazmat Coordinator From Paramus Busted On Child Porn Charges

A Bergen County hazardous materials unit coordinator from Paramus was caught with more than 1,000 files of child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Nathan W. Glotzer, 66, was being held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest the day before on charges of child endangerment by possessing child pornography.

The files, found during a warranted search of his home, “depicted nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Records show that Glotzer, who is married, was employed as a hazardous materials coordinator for the Bergen County EMS Training Center at the Bergen County Technical School in Paramus. He also was an active member of the county HazMat Unit.

Glotzer was scheduled for a May 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Paramus police for their assistance, as well as members of the Lyndhurst and Ramsey police departments who are participating in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Nathan Glotzer, at right.

Boyd A. Loving photo.

