Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Concern Grows Over Missing Fort Lee Boy, 11
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen County Glider Pilot Dies In Crash At NY Airport, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 64-year-old Tenafly man was killed when his glider crashed at an airport in the Hudson Valley. 

Khanh H. Nguyen was killed around 2:25 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at the Wurtsboro Airport in Sullivan County, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation revealed that a glider crashed on the tarmac and skid off the runway, the trooper said.

Arriving troopers immediately began life-saving measures. 

Wurtsboro Fire, Mobil Medic, and Mamakating EMS arrived and took over life-saving measures. 

Nguyen was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center where he died.

The FAA was notified and responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.