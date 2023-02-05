Bergen Corvette Driver, 29, Dies In Route 80 Crash: Police

A 29-year-old Corvette driver from Bergen County died in a crash on Route 80 overnight, authorities said.

Luis Ramirez-Cano, of Bogota, was heading north on Route 287 when he got on Route 80 west via a ramp and, near milepost 43.8, was struck by a Lexus RX3 around 2:40 a.m. in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Ramirez-Cano was ejected and died, while his passenger was rushed to Morristown Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention. The passenger of the Lexus sustained minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Saint Clare’s Denville. The crash remains under investigation.

