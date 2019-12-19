Bergen Community College Lyndhurst Campus Briefly Locked Down

Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands was on lockdown Thursday morning after a shell casing was found in an elevator.

Responding to the school's Lyndhurst campus around 9:30 a.m. were local police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was collecting the casing for examination.

They completed their investigation about an hour later.

"The Bergen County Sheriff's Office has lifted the lockdown at Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst," the school said in a statement. "Acting in an abundance of caution, law enforcement responded, secured and cleared the facility and determined no threat existed.

"The college thanks law enforcement for its expedited response."

Authorities said they had no recent reports of shootings in or around the campus.

