Beloved Warren County Man Missing For Several Days

Friends and family members are searching for a beloved Warren County man who has been missing for several days.

Gavin Mitchell, 42, was last seen in Belvidere around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, his wife, Malissa Moore, told Daily Voice.

Mitchell’s cell phone was pinned to Shades of Death Road in Great Meadows around 3:30 p.m. the following day.

Mitchell has had no contact with his family, and his credit and debit cards have had no activity.

Mitchell is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 312 pounds, Moore says.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact State Police Barracks in Washington at 908-689-3101 or Malissa Moore at 908-645-2320.

