Beloved North Jersey HS Athlete Killed In New Year's Car Crash

A beloved North Jersey high school athlete died in a car crash before dawn on New Year’s Day.

Liam Newman, a senior wrestler and lacrosse player at Delaware Valley Regional High School in Frenchtown, was killed in a crash near Hog Hollow Road and Rt. 513 in Alexandria Township around 5:30 a.m., according to local rescue crews and a GoFundMe launched for the family’s funeral expenses.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic loss of our loved one and friend, Liam Newman,” reads the fundraiser, created by Meredith Torrey.

“Liam was a great son, brother, teammate, and friend to all.”

More than $49,800 had been raised by hundreds of donors as of Monday, putting the family astonishingly close to the campaign’s $50,000 goal in just one day.

Meanwhile, numerous community groups shared their condolences on social media, including the Quakertown NJ Fire Company, one of several agencies that responded to the crash scene.

Newman’s funeral arrangements were pending, the campaign says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Newman Family’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.