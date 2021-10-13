Contact Us
Beloved Man Shot Dead In Newark Apartment Building

Cecilia Levine
James Hall
James Hall Photo Credit: James Hall Facebook

Authorities have identified the 30-year-old man shot and killed last week in Newark.

James Hall was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment building on Keer Avenue last Friday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:25 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential. 

